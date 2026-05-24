MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly drive that woke many of the neighbors who live along the block happened early Sunday in Little Havana.

A path of destruction can be seen left behind.

Neighbors spoke to 7News about the wreck.

“You could hear tires screeching for a few seconds, and then you hear the loud bang,” said a neighbor.

Just before 3 a.m., neighbors heard noises and came outside to see a wreck.

“You can tell you know he was coming fast,” said a neighbor.

An SUV and several other cars were mangled with debris scattered across Southwest 10th Avenue and 3rd Street.

“It was like crumpled up. It was just, you know, there was no way anybody could have survived or made it out of that car. It was, it was pretty sad,” said a neighbor.

The crash caused a chain reaction, with some witnesses jumping in to help the driver of the car.

“We finally like seeing that somebody was in the car. We tried to see if he had a pulse, and he unfortunately did not. So you know, we try to, you know, try to do something,” said Layla, a good Samiratan.

Detectives are now working to determine if speed was a factor.

“There is just a lot of fatal accidents here, there is like at least twice a month an accident here due to the intersection,” said John, who lives nearby.

Neighbors said they deal with this often.

“Yes, the thing is, people don’t respect the stop signs. They just drive at high speed,” said a neighbor.

According to detectives, they have not identified the deceased.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.