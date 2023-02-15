MIAMI (WSVN) - All westbound lanes on State Road 836 are closed due to a fatal crash.

The collision occurred on Lejeune Road near the Miami International Airport, Wednesday morning.

Drivers driving in the area will be unable to enter the expressway from Lejeune Road.

7News has reached out to the police and Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

It has been advised to avoid the area.

