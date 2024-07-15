NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal car crash has led to a road closure on Northwest 27th Avenue and 68th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a mangled car that collided with a concrete pillar of the Metrorail. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner was on the scene and removed the body moments ago.

A tow truck has arrived to clear the wreckage.

Both northbound and southbound lanes in the area will be blocked until further notice.

