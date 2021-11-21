NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local charity provided holiday help to families in need.

Farm Share hosted a Thanksgiving food distribution event in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

Families who need help with their holiday meals were able to pick up milk and bags of food.

The organization fights food insecurity by partnering with local farmers to give needy families produce that would otherwise be thrown away because of the way they look.

