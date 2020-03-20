Farm Share gives food, other supplies to SW Miami-Dade families in need during coronavirus pandemic

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida charity named Farm Share has helped families in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday get some food and other supplies they need to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where cars could be seen lined up for people to receive groceries and other items, such as toilet paper.

Farm Share stepped up big time to help families feed their children, especially since they’re out of school due to social distancing ordered to hold back the spread of COVID-19.

