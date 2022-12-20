MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, South Florida organizations gathered for a giveaway to feed the homeless community.

Families in Miami Gardens picked up fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods as they drove through the parking lot of Jesus People Ministries near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.

Farm Share, a non-profit food bank, provided the church with food to feed up to 250 people.

Rodney Roberts was one of the first in line and he planned to share what he gets with those who need it more.

“It’s part of our religious place that we are to share,” said Roberts. “We are being blessed with this so we are blessed to be a blessing.”

The distribution was a group effort to spread love ahead of the holidays.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to be a blessing to other people and to have other people in the community come out so they can be charitable for other people in the community,” said Rep. Christopher Benjamin of District 107.

From Pastor Richelle Lorde, local leaders, and staff of the ministry, all were out to lend a helping hand.

“I’m very grateful and I assume the rest of the residents are so grateful for this and for that they put out that everybody can have a joyful Christmas,” said Basil Cole, a local picking up food. “God is good.”

The drive-thru event ended at 1 p.m. or until the food runs out.

