Farm Share employee quarantining in tent outside home to keep family safe

NEAR HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida father on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 is living in a tent right outside his home to ensure his loved ones stay healthy during the pandemic.

For John Delgado, who lives near Homestead, this was a decision that came easy when thinking about his wife and children.

“I just had to do it. To me, it was a no-brainer,” he said. “I think everyone who’s on the front lines, I feel, thinks the same way.”

Delgado works at Farm Share distributing food to residents in hard times, and that is what he and the rest of the team have been doing for weeks.

As the coronavirus spread across South Florida, Delgado said he knew he had to make a difficult decision.

“If I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing, I have to make a sacrifice,” he said.

He realized that his passion and calling to help others could potentially put his family at risk.

“I’m fine. I have no symptoms, but I know I could get exposed,” he said. “I don’t know when I could get exposed, if I get exposed.”

In order to potentially pass on the virus to his wife, three sons, grandson or mother-in-law, Delgado traded the comforts of his own home and bed for a tent in his backyard.

Delgado said he only goes inside to shower in a cabana bathroom that’s been sealed off.

“Very lonely mosquitoes. I’ve got mosquitoes all day long,” he said.

Delgado turned down hotels rooms and other accommodations so he could be close to his family. Close, but far enough away to know they are safe.

“I want to be on the same property, right there in the distance to my family,” he said. “My wife can open up the blinds, and while I sleep here, I can watch her sleep there. I can see her. That gives me a little more strength and comfort.”

Delgado said knowing his loved ones are OK gives him the strength to go through what feels like a lonely and frightening time.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

