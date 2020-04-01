Farm Share donates food to Miami families in need during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Farm Share is donating food to Miami families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic for the second week in a row.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene at Ark of the City where a line of cars for the food distribution site stretched past the Interstate 95 ramp on 62nd Street, as many people waited several hours prior to receive their groceries on Wednesday.

It was once again a drive-thru food distribution site where volunteers maintained their social distance from other volunteers and drivers, while loading the food into the trunks of their vehicles.

Recipients said the food distribution events have been a godsend.

“I’m just so thankful for what we can get,” said a recipient. “It’s so hard to go to grocery stores because the shelves are empty, people are fighting to get the food, and it’s becoming a rare opportunity just to buy groceries nowadays. It doesn’t matter if it’s food or health items, it’s giving me a headache.”

Farm Share said they have enough food to feed 700 families, but they plan to stay at Ark of the City until they completely run out of food.

