Fantasy Fest brings ‘the bicycling dead’ through Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The annual Fantasy Fest shocked the streets of Key West over the weekend.

Zombies, ghouls and other creepy creatures rode their bikes across sunny Key West.

Among the undead cycling through the city were traditional zombies and a wide variety of frightening figures, including skeletons and evil clowns.

The living dead biked in droves beside the ocean and into Downtown Key West for a street party.

The 10-day event continues through Sunday, Oct. 27.

