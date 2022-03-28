MIAMI (WSVN) - After three days of heart-pumping dance music, Ultra Music Festival came to a close as thousands of fans attended the festival in celebration of its big return to Bayfront Park.

Three days of the long-awaited festival with international DJs, flashy festival outfits and fist-pumping dance music had all came to an end Sunday, in Downtown Miami.

Officials with Miami Fire Rescue said nearly more than 50,000 people attended each day of the weekend party.

Concert goers from all over the world came to celebrate the return of the popular electronic dance music festival from its two-year COVID delay.

“Two years sober, I’m an EMT firefighter,” said a festival-goer in a pink headband. “I came down here to shake my you know what.”

“It says ‘back and body hurts,’ for us old people. My back and body hurts,” said festival-goers Ashley and Justin Buller.

“I came into thinking it kinda was gonna be unsafe, but really everyone here is just to support,” said another festival-goer in a white shirt.

Miami Police said they had added more security this year, in hopes of a relatively safe event.

“We had made 15 arrests throughout the entire weekend and I think it’s by a record low,” said Miami Police Dept. Officer Kenia Fallat.

“After two days, we’ve only had 30 transports,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Peter Sanchez.

Heavy and chaotic traffic along Biscayne Boulevard still remained through the night.

“In the coming days traffic should be going back to normal in Biscayne Boulevard,” said Fallat.

Biscayne Boulevard is said to reopen Monday.

