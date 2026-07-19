CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - On the other side of the field, Spain fans are getting their kicks as they hope to take home the FIFA World Cup title.

“Who do you think is winning? Spain. I feel very proud. We’ve had possession of the ball the whole time. We have to get through Messi, but I think we’re gonna do it,” said a Spain fan.

Spain came out on top against Argentina during the World Cup final, 1-0, after extra time at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

“Let’s go, Spain,” said a Spain fan in Spanish. “No more. I can’t do four more years of Argentina. No more.”

Spain fans were seen going crazy at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, where the vibe was full of excitement from start to finish.

“Spain 100%. Messi’s hard, but we’re still winning,” said a Spain fan.

“Okay, we have been here from the beginning of the game. Spain,” said a Spain fan.

Spanish songs were sung by Spain fans while they also chanted “Olé olé,” as they celebrated Spain’s grand victory.

Many Spain fans said the win is a huge proud moment for the country.

Some Messi fans were present at the restaurant, but they said that Messi couldn’t hold up.

“Messi is the G.O.A.T.,” said an Argentina fan.

This marks Spain’s second World Cup title, with its first coming in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands in the final.

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