MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As Penn State and Notre Dame prepare to face off in the 2025 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, fans are being urged to plan ahead for a smooth and enjoyable game day experience.

Hard Rock Stadium has outlined important information regarding transportation, security, and stadium policies:

Transportation

A prepaid parking pass is required for parking at Hard Rock Stadium.

No parking will be available for purchase on game day at the stadium.

Fans opting for rideshare services should anticipate a 25-minute walk to the designated lot and expect extended wait times due to high demand.

Alternative rideshare options include Uber Shuttle, the Brightline Shuttle, or taxis, available outside Gate 4 on NW 199th Street.

Stadium Security

Additional security measures will be in place at and around the stadium.

Fans should expect multiple security checks prior to entry.

Individuals without tickets are not permitted on the stadium property on game day.

Gate Times

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Bag Policy

Clear plastic bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and small bags under 4.5” x 6.5” are allowed.

Purses or bags exceeding the allowed dimensions and non-clear bags over 4.5” x 6.5” are prohibited.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.