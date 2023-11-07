DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - After one year of a tragic loss for a family, they are making a plea to the public in hopes to find the shooter who killed their loved one.

It’s been one year since the tragic death of Gregory Denard Shaw, and on Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police, in collaboration with Shaw’s grieving family, are making a heartfelt plea for justice.

“On that day a year ago, I not only lost my husband — my best friend — but this family lost a father, a grandfather, ” said Donna Shaw.

A wife’s agony and pain remains constant one year later after her husband was shot and killed outside of a Burger King, located at 13705 NW 27th Ave. on Nov. 7, 2022. When Opa-locka Police arrived at the scene, they found his body inside of a crashed vehicle.

“Oh God help me,” Donna said, holding back tears. “I’m just asking, if you know anything, if you could please help this whole in my heart to close.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed Shaw’s passing at the scene and the case was taken over by Miami-Dade Police.

“He was a good man, he was just going to get food and he was killed,” explained Donna.

Investigators said Gregory was just leaving the fast food chain when he was shot.

“Without provocation, the suspect produced the firearm and shot the victim multiple times and then fled northbound on Northwest 27th Avenue,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Oscar Andino.

As the one-year mark passes, the family, police, and the community unite to remember Shaw and seek answers.

A family desperate for closure coming together and begging for the community’s help.

“You might say it has nothing to do with me, but it does,” expressed Natacha West, the family’s pastor, “because when one person hurts, we all hurt. This community issue. The longer the subject stays out, there’s a great probability that somebody else will be hurt.”

“We are suffering from not knowing who or why they did this and I ask that you please find it in your hearts to call them. The number, you can remain anonymous,on’t have to know who you are.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

