SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the life of a family’s pet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the second alarm house blaze along Southwest 78th Street, near 135th Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the flames sparked in the patio and quickly spread to the home.

Eighteen fire trucks were deployed to put the fire out.

The blaze destroyed the backyard of the property, including a vehicle.

No one was hurt, but the family’s dog died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

