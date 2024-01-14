NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a teenager who was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at Miami Northwestern Senior High School said the victim is awake and speaking, as police continue to investigate the incident that led to another teen’s arrest.

Thursday night’s chilling encounter on the school’s campus after a basketball game was captured on cellphone video that was posted to social media.

Investigators said the shooting took place in the parking lot of the school.

The cellphone video showed a physical altercation led to the shooting.

Following the scuffle, one teen is seen getting up, raising his arms and discharging a firearm.

Friday afternoon, 7News spoke with a student who said he heard gunfire.

“When I heard [the shot], I turned around. I had ran; I ran all the way home. I heard some more shots,” he said.

Students at the school said the teen who was shot is a student at Miami Central Senior High School.

“Really sad, it’s really disappointing, like, outside of school I hear everybody just chilling, having a fun time,” said the student who spoke with 7News.

Since the alleged gunman is a teen, police will not release his name or a mug shot.

The victim remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital where, a family member said, he is responsive.

