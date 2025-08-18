MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a boxing coach who was shot several times outside a gym in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood is sharing photos of his recovery at the hospital.

Photos, posted online, shows Mario Rodriguez laying in his hospital bed and being comforted by his family.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives say Rodriguez was shot six times in the torso, legs and hand last Thursday when an argument escalated into gunfire,

According to deputies, children were boxing inside the gym in the 4900 block of West Seventh Avenue when things escalated with allegations of an unfair fight.

A fight began outside of the boxing ring and spilled over to the outside of the gym when, police said, 41-year-old Eddie Denmark pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Deputies arrived to find Denmark out front and Rodriguez suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Rodriguez was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center while detectives arrested Denmark.

The coach’s longtime friend, Mickey Demos, told 7News that he has no doubt the coach was shot while trying to protect the children.

“He’s a soft-spoken, kind-hearted, level-headed, God-fearing human being,” said Demos.

He added Rodriguez loves coaching children and that it is his passion, one that is now on hold as he navigates the road to recovery.

“I had a sinking feeling because I know Mario, and I know if there’s any altercation, he’s gonna try to pacify it,” said Demos.

Rodriguez’s daughter shared a message online saying her father “always believed in the power of sports and fitness to bring people together.”

She went on to say that the shooting was a random act of violence and her father didn’t deserve this.

In her latest update, she said her father was making progress and standing with assistance despite still being in pain.

Denmark has since been charged with attempted murder.

Rodriguez’s family has created a GoFundMe to cover hospital costs. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.