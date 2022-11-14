DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family gave an emotional plea to the public for help in finding the person who struck and killed 35-year-old Sean Wood.

“This is a traumatic loss for our family and friends because he was truly loved, and he didn’t deserve to be killed in this manner by a driver with no remorse for human life,” said Trevis Taylor, Wood’s uncle.

Wood’s family joined the Miami-Dade Police Department during a press conference, Monday.

The incident happened on Nov. 6, just before midnight at the intersection of Southwest 142 Avenue and 280th Street.

According to detectives, they believe the car was a Honda Ridgeline, but they are not sure of the color or the exact year.

“Any Ridgeline with front damage, I advise to have the public– I implore the public to help us find this vehicle,” said MDP Traffic Homicide Detective Wanda Milian.

“All it would have taken was a 911 call. Someone could’ve gotten to him in time,” said Gwendolyn Love, Wood’s great aunt.

Wood was rushed to the hospital but died the next day.

“We did not know as a family until two days later when the police came to the house to inform us, and that’s what is so devastating to us, that he had to die alone.”

It has been a week after Wood was struck, and neither the person responsible nor the car have been found.

Wood’s family is hoping that by coming forward, someone might say something.

“How can you sleep at night knowing you took someone’s father, son, brother and friend?” Taylor said. “We, as a family, don’t wish matters upon you like you’ve caused to visit on our family. We leave that for you and God to figure out. We just want you to take responsibility for your actions.”

Unfortunately, there was no surveillance video in that area at the time, so detectives and the family are counting on the public’s help.

If you see a Honda ridgeline, which looks like a pickup truck, with front-end damage, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

