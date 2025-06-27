MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is speaking out after, they said, they still have no answers nearly one month after their loved one became victim to a hit-and-run and remains in a fragile state at the hospital.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Benjamin Garcia, said his 36-year-old sister, Damaris Garcia, is fighting for her life after she was left for dead in broad daylight.

“By the grace of God she’s alive, because my sister is 110 pounds or so, and we’re talking about an SUV which was speeding and just struck her and left her there to basically die,” said Benjamin.

The concerned sibling said the incident occurred on the afternoon of May 31, when a careless driver in a dark-colored Nissan SUV struck Damaris as she was crossing the street with her boyfriend in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 118th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“There’s no doubt in my mind [the driver] knew exactly what he did,” said Benjamin.

Damaris was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains with extensive injuries.

“She has a broken leg. They inserted a metal plate, and she has kind of fractures to her hip. She has stitches to her face, and she has some bleeding in her brain, basically,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said Damaris’ boyfriend watched the whole thing occur and initially thought she had died from impact.

“Her boyfriend thought she was going to be dead on the scene. I could only imagine what he was thinking, seeing my sister on the floor, laying, bleeding from everywhere,” he said.

The family said Damaris is very sharp and full of life, but now faces a devastating reality as she slowly recovers in a hospital bed.

“She’s a very bubbly person, always positive,” said Benjamin. “I wouldn’t wish this on nobody.”

Benjamin added his sister will need weeks of physical therapy for her leg, but her head injury is what’s really concerning the family.

“I’ve never seen my sister this way. She’ll have one conversation with you for two seconds, and then she’ll switch the conversation to something else,” he said. “Seeing her this way breaks my heart.”

Now, as Damaris’ family prays for her full recovery, they also hope for justice, as they believe the driver is still on the loose and a danger to everyone on the roads

“Hopefully they can find the person who did this,” said Benjamin.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

