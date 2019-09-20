Family seeks answers after SUV set on fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is hoping surveillance video points them in the right direction after, they said, someone set their SUV on fire in Miami.

Cameras were rolling as a man approached an Infiniti SUV parked outside of their home and, seconds later, a ball of flame could be seen as the man took off running.

It all happened in the area of Northwest 35th Street and 25th Avenue, early Friday morning.

“I was asleep, and I heard somebody say, ‘Get up, the truck is on fire,’ so everybody got up and went to my room,” Isabel Silva said. “I look outside, and it was a big flame.”

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene to put out the flames.

Family member Cesar Silva said his mother woke him up at around 3 a.m.

“She was like, ‘Everybody go to the back because something is on fire,'” he said.

As it turns out, the burning Infiniti belonged to Cesar’s mother.

When family members went back to check surveillance video, they saw the man walking down Northwest 35th Court, near 25th Avenue.

“He walked this way, and he basically walked to the truck. I think he broke the glass and poured all the gasoline and put the car on fire and put himself on fire,” said Isobel.

Surveillance video also shows the man appearing to take off his jacket as he ran from the burning SUV.

“We have officers that have notified nearby hospitals to see if anyone is consistent with injuries pertaining to a fire,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

Officers blocked off the roadway as fire investigators tried to piece together the evidence.

The gray crossover was left partially charred and without a hood, windshield and windows. A portion of the roof was also damaged along with another nearby car owned by the family.

“Why would somebody do that if we didn’t do nothing to nobody?” said Cesar Silva.

Thankfully, crews prevented the flames from spreading further.

Authorities said they are looking into the possibility the man was attempting to steal air bags from inside of the vehicle before it was set on fire.

“Not only is this person looking at charges of breaking into the vehicle, but he’s also looking at very steep charges about setting this vehicle on fire,” Fallat said.

The family has established a GoFundMe page to help pay for a replacement car. To help, click here.

If you have any information on this case of arson, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

