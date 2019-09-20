Family seeks answers after car set on fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is hoping surveillance video points them in the right direction after they say someone set their car on fire in Miami.

Cameras were rolling as a person approached an SUV parked outside of their home and, seconds later, a ball of flame could be seen as the person takes off running.

It all happened in the area of Northwest 35th Street and 25th Avenue, Friday morning.

“I was sleep and I heard somebody say, ‘Get up, the truck is on fire,’ so everybody got up and went to my room,” one family member said. “I look outside and it was a big flame. He walked this way and he basically walked to the truck. I think he broke the glass and poured all the gasoline and put the car on fire and put himself on fire.”

Police have blocked off the roadway as fire investigators try to piece together the evidence.

If you have any information on this arson, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

