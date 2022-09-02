MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tragedy on the job occurred for a man who worked for a South Florida city.

After taking him off life support following nine days in the hospital, his family wants answers as to the strange circumstances of their son’s death.

The incident happened on Aug. 16 when part-time summer camp recreation leader, 28-year-old Peniel Janvier, was playing with kids at the Scott Rakow Youth Center during celebrations at the center’s outdoor pool.

Miami Beach Police were called to the center after Janvier was observed to be in distress in the pool and after a while, several coaches and lifeguards took him out of the pool.

Janvier was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator. He spent 10 days in critical condition until he was taken off the ventilator and died on Aug. 26.

Both the family’s attorneys and the family are now speaking out as they try to make sense of it all.

“They don’t know the circumstances, but they know that a young man should have not drowned at a public pool, and have the injuries that PJ suffered because we know, based on his injuries, he must have been submerged in the water for quite some time,” said Douglass McCarron.

“The possibilities that the lifeguards were on their cellphones for a period of time, that possibly these young children had to pull them, pull PJ out of the pool, what a horrible thing for this family,” said Marc Brumer.

Janvier’s mother, Nicole Mathurin spoke out, pleading the public for any answers for her son’s death.

“Please, I plead the public, anyone that has seen something, recording, I know, please come forward,” she said.

The family said they have questions as to how long Janvier was underwater before help arrived.

Doctors performed a cat scan and found extensive brain damage.

The family’s attorney said doctors feel that, based on the level of brain damage he had, he had been under there for a relatively long period of time.

The City of Miami also released the following statement:

“Our first priority is supporting his family with every available resource during this tragedy. PJ was an outstanding employee who truly left a lasting impact on everyone he worked with. His smile was contagious, and he cared deeply for the youth in our recreation programs”.

MBP are continuing their investigation into what lead up to the drowning incident, in addition to reviewing the case with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

No criminal charges are expected.

The city’s parks and recreation department said one pool lifeguard on duty has been terminated.

A second lifeguard on the pool deck who was a seasonal employee was also terminated and a part-time recreation leader was suspended pending a hearing.

Several children were present at the youth center and witnessed Janvier’s drowning. The city is is offering grief counseling resources to the children and staff of the center

