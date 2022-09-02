MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are pushing officials for answers about a summer camp employee’s death following an incident at a recreation center in Miami Beach.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, the family of Peniel Janvier pleaded for information about the strange circumstances surrounding what they described as the 28-year-old’s drowning.

“Please, I plead with the public, anyone that has seen something, recording, I know, please come forward,” said his mother, Nicole Mathurin.

The incident happened on Aug. 16, when Janvier, who was not on duty that day, was playing with children at the Scott Rakow Youth Center during celebrations at the center’s outdoor pool.

Miami Beach Police were called to the center after Janvier was observed to be in distress in the pool, and after a while, several coaches and lifeguards took him out of the pool.

Janvier was rushed to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he was placed on a ventilator. He spent 10 days in critical condition until he was taken off the ventilator and died on Aug. 26.

The family’s attorneys said Janvier’s loved ones are trying to make sense of it all.

“They don’t know the circumstances, but they know that a young man should have not drowned at a public pool, and have the injuries that P.J. suffered because we know, based on his injuries, he must have been submerged in the water for quite some time,” said Douglass McCarron.

“The possibilities that the lifeguards were on their cellphones for a period of time, that possibly these young children had to pull them, pull PJ out of the pool, what a horrible thing for this family,” said Marc Brumer.

The family said they have questions as to how long Janvier was underwater before help arrived.

Doctors performed a CAT scan and found extensive brain damage.

The family’s attorney said doctors feel that, based on the level of brain damage he had, he had been underwater for a relatively long period of time.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said one pool lifeguard on duty has been terminated.

A second lifeguard on the pool deck, who was a seasonal employee, was also terminated and a part-time recreation leader was suspended pending a hearing.

The City of Miami Beach released a statement that reads, “Our first priority is supporting his family with every available resource during this tragedy. P.J. was an outstanding employee who truly left a lasting impact on everyone he worked with. His smile was contagious, and he cared deeply for the youth in our recreation programs.”

Miami Beach Police detectives are continuing their investigation into what led up to the drowning incident, in addition to reviewing the case with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Officials said several agencies are investigating the incident. No criminal charges are expected.

Friday afternoon, the office of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber issued a statement that reads, “While the matter is under investigation, nothing can change the fact that P.J. was very much beloved by those who worked with him and knew him. It’s a great loss obviously to his family and our City. It is my expectation that after a full review all the facts will be shared with the community and P.J.’s family.”

Several children were present at the youth center and witnessed Janvier’s drowning. The city is offering grief counseling resources to the children and staff of the center.

