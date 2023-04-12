MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman in Miami Beach.

Laurie Hammond was last seen in Palm Beach on April 10. Her vehicle was located later that day along Stillwater Drive in South Beach, near the One Hotel by the boardwalk.

She stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has green eyes.

Her family says she suffers from mental health issues and may not be taking her medication.

If you have any information on Hammond’s whereabouts, call 561-213-1231.

