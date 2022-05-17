DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a desperate plea for answers.

It has been nearly a year after their loved one was gunned down in cold blood.

Police said it was the result of a fight over a parking spot. Now they’re searching for the man who, they said, pulled the trigger.

“It’s been a year. If you don’t want to turn him in, turn yourself in,” said Shereka Butts, the victim’s mother. “The kids, they missing their father. This one has a lot of questions. We’re just asking for justice.”

Demetrius Harris was shot and killed in July of 2021 at his Naranja apartment.

“He was one to break up fights. He was the one to bring calm and peace,” said Butts.

It apparently started as a dispute with a neighbor over a parking space inside the Hidden Grove community, off Southwest 270th Street.

“Through witness accounts, we were able to identify Mr. Joshua Campos as the perpetrator of the homicide,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Oscar Andino.

Since the deadly shooting occurred, Joshua Campos has been on the run and, detectives believe, potentially with the help of a woman named Maxine McCord.

“It is possible he left Florida,” said Adino, “and he could still be within the United States.”

Almost a year has come and gone, and the family is still in pain, feeling they were robbed of happiness and an unwritten future.

“Mother’s Day just left, and I laid in the bed, and I reminisced of my son crawling in my stomach,” said Butts. “It took me back to his first birthday, and I just feel that I have been robbed completely. Please give me the peace to know what happened that day. Please, I’m begging you.”

If you have any information on the duo, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

