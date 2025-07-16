NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 67-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said, leaving his devastated family searching for answers.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street, at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“You’re responding to a pedestrian hit; the subject fled near Northwest Seventh Avenue,” a dispatcher said over Broadcastify.

Detectives said they found the victim unresponsive upon arriving at the scene. The man was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 67-year-old Samuel Singletary Jr.

Authorities shut down traffic on Northwest Seventh Avenue in both directions while they investigated.

7News cameras at the scene captured a mangled bike in the median next to a white van with debris littered across the street.

A witness who spoke with 7News off-camera said he saw an older model, dark colored sedan hit a man who was riding the bicycle and kept driving. Someone attempted to follow after the vehicle to get the tag but was unsuccessful.

A good Samaritan who also witnessed the accident said he used his van to shield the bicyclist as he lay on the median.

“There are a lot of crazy drivers out there,” said the good Samaritan. “I don’t know, look, you see how the bike is. Maybe he was crossing.”

Singletary’s family was too overcome with emotion to speak with 7News on camera Wednesday, but they provided a photo of him and said he was a kind spirit who was loved by many.

Police confirmed they are searching for a dark gray sedan in connection to the crash, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

