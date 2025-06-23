SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a 78-year-old woman currently in the hospital after a hit-and-run is seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Gilian Thomas said her aunt, Janet Bowen, was severely injured after she was hit on the street in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday and left for dead.

“She’s 78. You could see that she was an elderly woman. To just hit her and leave her on the road, it’s just really disheartening,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the incident occurred near the intersection of Southwest 147th Avenue and 174th Street.

“She was walking home from the groceries early in the morning, and someone hit her,” she said.

The family shared heartbreaking photos of Bowen at Jackson South Medical Center. Thomas said her injuries were extensive.

“Multiple fractures on her femur, fractures on her arm, fractured pelvis and a brain bleed,” she said.

Bowen has since undergone surgery, as her family remains by her side to monitor her health.

The family said she woke up after the surgery and will be able to speak to investigators.

Now, they want to figure out who did this to their beloved aunt.

“She’s been active in the church since very young, very sweet woman. People would stop for an animal — you see that all the time — but not to stop for a human being?” said Thomas.

The family is asking anyone who saw anything to come forward and hopes the responsible driver is held accountable.

“That individual ruined not only her life but her sisters’, nieces’ and nephews’. Please come forward,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the family is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

