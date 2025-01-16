MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of the boy who fell from the Little Havana fourth floor window said he is making a speedy recovery, just one week after the incident.

The child’s mother on Thursday shared new videos of his positive progress.

Footage shows now-6-year-old Dontavis Ponder getting close to walking on his own, as well as playing with toys and bean bags.

“You’re walking!” the mother said on the video.

Video shows the mother and hospital staff excited to see Ponder slowly walking through a hallway accompanied by a nurse.

“Who’s going to see that video so we know?” asked a nurse in the video.

“Everybody,” said the mother in the video.

“Everybody!” said the nurse on video.

The family said Ponder is celebrating his sixth birthday in the hospital.

According to the family, Ponder is gaining strength and slowly getting back on his feet after his scary fall.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the apartment on Jan. 10 after reports that a child had fallen out of a window.

Family said he was home with his sister and grandmother when it happened.

“He was in my sister’s room watching TV. So, I guess he wanted to look out the window to see what was going on,” said Ponder’s aunt, Geeleen Gonzalez.

That’s when, the aunt said, he apparently pushed through the screen on the open window and fell nearly 40 feet to the ground.

His grandmother did not hear the fall.

“She didn’t know what was going on until she heard the sirens of the rescue and the ambulance and the police,” said Gonzalez.

First responders rushed the child to the hospital with internal injuries.

Earlier this week, the family also shared videos of Ponder sitting up in a chair for the first time and taking his first steps since the accident.

His mother shared a heartfelt message on social media on Thursday, thanking first responders and the community for all of the help and support.

“He’s going to be doing a lot of physical, occupational and rehab therapy for the next few weeks/months but I’m OK with that. I love you Papi! THANKFUL, THANKFUL, THANKFUL,” the mother posted.

The mother said he may be heading home soon.

If you would like to help the family with the medical expenses, they created a GoFundMe. To donate, click here.

