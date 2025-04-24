MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man’s life was tragically altered after, his family said, a shooting outside his Northwest Miami-Dade home left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Neamiah Johnson, a basketball player at Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School, was shot in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 87th Street, Monday night.

“All of a sudden — he’s doing his duties by cleaning out his mother’s vehicle — somebody comes by and just shoots him,” said Gaston Smith, the family’s pastor.

“He was saying, ‘Mommy, help me,'” said Naytalia Johnson, Neamiah’s mother.

Paramedics transported the 18-year-old student athlete to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Back at the scene, officers placed dozens of evidence markers while they investigated.

Naytalia and Smith spoke with 7News on Thursday. She said her son remains in the intensive care unit.

“I’m speechless. I’m heartbroken,” she said. “My baby’s paralyzed, and the doctors are saying he won’t walk again.”

Neamiah’s family said he was “a victim of mistaken identity” and was shot while retrieving his book bag from his mother’s car, according to a GoFundMe page.

“That’s what we are thinking, because there was no other reason for this to happen,” said Smith.

Naytalia and Smith visited the victim at the hospital on Thursday. They said his injuries are severe and ruin the future he had ahead of him.

“He enlisted in the Marines to take care of his family. He’s never been in trouble before. He’s such a selfless young man and so special, honor roll student,” said Naytalia.

“It is devastating, because although he’s here with us, we’re thankful that he’s alive, he’ll be paralyzed,” said Smith.

Now they just hope the person who is causing this deep pain will soon be caught.

“I would like justice for him. He was just cleaning out my car, and someone shot him down,” said Naytalia.

Neamiah’s family set up the GoFundMe page to help with his recovery and long-term care. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

