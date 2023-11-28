MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of 13-year-old Derek Rosa continues their battle to have him moved from the adult Metro West Detention Center, where he is held as a murder suspect.

During a recent court hearing on Tuesday, emotions ran high as Derek’s father waved and blew a kiss to his son, while Derek’s grandmother shed tears.

The teenager stands accused of murdering his mother in her Hialeah apartment on October 12.

Allegedly, Rosa stabbed his mother while she slept next to his newborn half-sister before calling 911 to confess to the crime.

In October, the family pled not guilty on Derek’s behalf, with his father, Jose, advocating for a second chance.

“I guess what we’re asking for is another opportunity – a second chance – to help him grow and become mature as a grown man to put this behind him,” said Jose Rosa.

The question of where Derek Rosa should be held has been a subject of legal contention. The judge, who has twice delayed a decision, emphasized the need to determine the suitability of the adult facility for the juvenile.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the judge stated, “What I need to hear is what’s going on in the adult facility. Is it suitable for this particular juvenile?”

Another hearing is scheduled for Friday to decide whether Rosa should be transferred back to juvenile corrections. His murder trial is anticipated to begin in February or March.

