MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of an elderly woman who had her life taken by a hit-and-run driver in Miami is remembering her as someone who meant so much to them.

Daniel Garcia Ortiz, the son of the victim, said his mother, Koritza Ortiz, was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“She was just a very good mom, very caring individual, very generous,” he said.

Kortiza was taken from her family on Monday morning as she tried to cross the street in the area along Northwest Seventh Avenue near 60th Street.

According to City of Miami Police, Koritza was step away from her apartment building when a vehicle hit her and took off.

“It was just so heartless for somebody to do something like that,” said Garcia Ortiz.

Her family said she came to the United States from Honduras over 40 years ago.

“She worked very hard to make a life for us here in the states and really appreciate everything she did for us and she will be in our hearts forever,” said Garcia Ortiz.

Now, her family is urging the public to provide them and authorities with information that can lead to information about the vehicle involved and the driver.

“We are strongly encouraging our community to please come forward. We are relying deeply on our community to contact us with any information that they may have,” said Garcia Ortiz.

Koritza’s granddaughter, Victoria Montes, said finding the person behind the wheel would help bring closure to the family.

“justice and closure is really important… finding the person would help that a lot. It would help us as a family a lot to bring closure to this tragedy and bring those responsible to justice,” she said.

The family added Koritza had four children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren, all who adored her so much.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.