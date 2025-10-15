MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is picking up the pieces after their home went up in flames in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire at the family’s duplex on Northwest Second Court, Tuesday.

Crews knocked down the flames in just a few minutes.

Despite the quick response, the family’s home suffered extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and dog who lived there.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.