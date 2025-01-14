MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who fell out of an apartment window last week is providing an update on his health.

The family shared a video of little Dontavis Ponder walking around the hospital with the assistance of nurses, just days after his scary fall.

The child was rushed to the hospital after falling out of the fourth floor window of his grandmother’s Little Havana apartment near Northwest 13th Avenue and Second Street on Jan. 9.

In another photo shared with 7News, Ponder is drawing in a coloring book.

The family said he will be physical therapy for the next six to eight months for injuries to his back.

Ponder will be celebrating his 6th birthday this Thursday, the family said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.