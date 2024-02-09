MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan who was shot near the Hard Rock Stadium after a Miami Dolphins game is pleading with the public to find the person responsible for their son’s death.

7News cameras on Friday captured Dylan Issacs’ mother, Susan Issacs, crying outside the Miami Gardens Police station.

“Can’t carry any other feelings but hurt I feel for my son,” Susan said. “It’ll never go away. I got to live this for the rest of my life.”

The family from Canada met with detectives to discuss any updates on their loved one’s murder.

On Jan. 7, Issacs came from Southeastern Ontario, Canada, to see the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. But his trip ended in senseless tragedy.

The deadly altercation unfolded near Northwest 27th Avenue, just south of 199th Street, near the Hard Rock Stadium following the football game.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and his friends walking through traffic when a verbal altercation ensued with an unidentified subject. The situation escalated as the subject exited their vehicle, firing multiple rounds, striking the victim; the subject fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“Still looking, they’re still investigating,” Susan said. Come forward. Please, come forward.”

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

