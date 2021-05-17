Family pleads public for information on fatal shooting of 6-year-old girl in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family’s passionate plea for help is growing stronger as another month goes by without an arrest in the killing of a 6-year-old girl.

Chassidy Saunders was killed on Jan. 16 in the area of Northwest Sixth Place near 54th Street, in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Saunders was attending another child’s birthday party when the gunman or gunmen fired bullets toward a crowd of women and children, striking her. She was transported to Ryder Trauma, where she later died.

Saunders’ heartbroken father and grandmother pleaded for the public’s help in finding her killer.

“She was just a beautiful, spirited little girl, and we’re begging the community to please, please come out and talk. Let us know. You don’t have to reveal who you are, just tell us who did this to our baby,” said the grandmother.

“I have to hear my youngest child ask me, ‘How did Chassidy die?’ ‘When is she coming back?’ ‘Where is she?’ ‘How is she doing?'” said the father. “That hurts. Words can’t explain, or I don’t know what to say to him ’cause he’s so young. He understands, but he doesn’t.”

Police need help finding the person or persons who killed Saunders on the night of Jan. 16.

If you have any information about this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $12,000.

