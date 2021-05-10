Family pleads for public to find gunman who killed son during argument at NW Miami-Dade Wendy’s

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is pleading with the public to help find the gunman who shot and killed their son during an argument at a Wendy’s in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Johnny Collins, 28, was gunned down inside the fast food restaurant in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 27th Place, just after 6:20 p.m., Saturday.

According to police, an employee tried to break up the fight and was punched by Collins. Then the other man pulled out a gun, shot Collins and fled.

7News spoke to Collins’ family, who said they’re trying to figure out how an altercation would escalate to gun violence.

“Our son didn’t have to lose his life over an altercation in a public place,” said stepfather Patrick Daniels. “That’s wrong. You understand? Now we got to deal with our son’s death.”

“If you know something, can you please talk? Say something,” said mother Taeleisha Diggs. “You know something, please say something because that was my son, and I’m going to miss him.”

If you saw something inside the Wendy’s and have any information that could lead to the arrest of the gunman, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

