Family pleads for help in catching hit-and-run driver who killed man in W Miami-Dade

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of a man killed in a hit-and-run are making a passionate plea to the public to come forward with any information on the person responsible.

On Sunday, Sep. 30, 2018, at around 5:15 a.m., Carlos Gilberto Garcia Chacon, 35, had been crossing the street southbound on Northwest 109th Avenue in West Miami-Dade when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver sped off without stopping to aid Chacon or report the collision, leaving him for dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police and traffic homicide detectives, along with Chacon’s family, are asking the community for their assistance in the investigation.

Chacon left behind his wife and young daughter.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to tell her and her daughter that we haven’t been able to make a break in the case, because no one has come forward with any information in the case,” a detective said. “It really is heartbreaking to look at her in the face and see how much she’s hurting.”

If you have any information regarding this fatal hit-and-run or know the driver responsible, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

