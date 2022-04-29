NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is living a nightmare after, police said, a hit-and-run driver took the life of a 2-year-old girl and sent her parents to the hospital.

7News cameras captured the child’s father, his head still bandaged, as he was consoled by a family pastor, Friday afternoon.

“My baby,” said the father before he broke down in tears.

The grieving parent’s pastor said the girl’s mother wife suffered severe injuries.

“She cannot speak. We cannot hear what she says; she cannot open her eyes,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crash happened in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night.

Detectives said the family of three was crossing the street near Northwest 10th Avenue and 116th Street when the car hit them.

Investigators said the driver never even stopped to help.

Witnesses who heard the impact recorded video of the tragic moments that followed.

The toddler lay near a sidewalk and her mother lay in the middle of the street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and transported all three patients to the hospital, where the girl died. Loved ones later identified her as Maritza.

“The church, everybody’s crying about her. They are a good family, and their daughter is really smart. She played a lot; everybody loved them,” said the pastor.

The pastor said the family had moved to South Florida from Chile back in September and were excited about making this their new home.

​Now the life they had planned has been shattered. Their pastor said the only thing that can help heal this broken family is finding the person responsible.

“I want that person to take charge. You cannot hit somebody on the street, and then you take off and you don’t even stay to take these people to the hospital,” he said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.