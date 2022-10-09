NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out after their home caught on fire.

The blaze started around 4:20 a.m. in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

Nine people, including three children, were sleeping inside the house when the flames arose.

Everyone inside made it out safely with the help of a family member who decided to take a break from work.

“Yea, I saved everybody because it was 3-something [and] I was gonna go do Uber with my boyfriend and then I said, ‘no, I’m not gonna do Uber,'” said the woman who saved her family. “I go inside, I take off my clothes, I’m going to sleep and then this happened.”

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

