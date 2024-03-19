SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Southwest Miami-Dade is asking the public to help them bring back their furry family member for a $3,000 reward.

It’s almost been two weeks since Michael Mestrayer’s dog was picked up by a stranger. All they’re asking is for their dog Milo to be brought back home.

March 7 was the last time Mestayer saw his dog.

7News received a copy of a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage that captured a man getting out of an older Toyota corolla, walking across the front yard, grabbing the 11-year-old Miniature Schnauzer and putting him in the car.

“It hurts. Every time I think about it, it’s bad,” said Mestayer.

Michael said on that day, Milo slipped out the gate that was propped open by his landscapers. Once the man grabbed Milo, Mestayer said he saw the car drive away but didn’t realize what happened.

“When I was there, there was a car there but he was inside the car already,” said Mestayer. “I didn’t see him. After that, I saw the car in the video.”

Mestayer doesn’t believe the man who took his dog has good intentions. He also said that Milo’s collars have his home address, and phone numbers on it, and Milo is microchipped.

“Looking for a house? No,” he said.

Now, Mestayer is doing everything he can to track down his dog. He is posting flyers and is offering a $3,000 award to make sure Milo is returned home safe and sound.

“He broke the family. Bring him back, man,” he said. “I won’t have no problem with you, just bring him back.”

All Mestayer wants now is for his 11-year-old pup to be returned home.

