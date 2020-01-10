Family of woman shot, killed on I-95 pleads for clues in search for gunman

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez, who was shot on Interstate 95 and later died from her injuries, are making a plea to the public to find the gunman who took her life too soon.

Sheila Nunez, Gonzalez’s mother, said that she was on her way to the hospital with her boyfriend to see her ailing grandfather on Jan. 3 when she got struck by a bullet as she was driving south of I-95.

As she was exiting off somewhere around Northwest 79th Street, Gonzalez got shot, and her boyfriend took the wheel and pulled the car over to call 911 and have her rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

No arrests have been made as police could not find any subjects with a motive.

Nunez was emotionally distraught as she pleaded to the public during a press conference at the Miami-Dade Police Department for any information regarding the shooting to help bring her daughter’s gunman to justice.

“I’m begging for that person to come forward,” Nunez said through sobs. “I want that person to say, ‘Ma’am, I’m sorry.’ I just want to see their face because they took my entire life.”

“There’s no doubt, no doubt whatsoever those people out there have some information about this case,” Miami-Dade Police officer Juan Segovia said. “It’s a very populated area, people talk, people have significant others, people have family members. Somebody out there knows who committed this heinous murder.”

Police have ruled out road rage and don’t believe that Gonzalez was targeted.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

