MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a hit-and-run victim are sharing their heartache after their loved one died.

They were seen Wednesday morning leaving candles and flowers at the site where Patricia Garner was killed.

Garner’s family now wants to make sure that the person responsible for her death is held accountable.

“You know, this person is out on house arrest, and I wish Patricia could have the opportunity to have house arrest,” said Bruce Baskin, Garner’s brother. “But I will tell you this, that this lady is a danger to the public, she’s a danger to anyone that’s walking around because what she committed was cold hearted and heinous.”

On July 27, Garner, was outside the Community Action and Human Services Department Building, located on the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue, when she was struck by the hit-and-run driver.

Garner was critically injuried and died at the hospital the following Sunday.

According to police, 62-year-old Sharon Cox hit three people in the parking lot of the community services building and took off. Cox was later arrested by police.

She was originally charged with leaving the scene of the crash with great bodily injury. That charge is expected to be upgraded.

Garner was a mother of three and had several grandchildren.

