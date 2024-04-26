HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of the two victims who, police said, were struck and killed by a underage driver are speaking out as they mourn the loss of their loved ones.

Loved ones are in pain as they deal with the two losses of 39-year-old Yarnia Garcia Hernandez and her aunt, 71-year-old Gloria Hernandez. Both died as a result of the crash.

“I’m shattered,” said Eusebio Garcia, Garcia Hernandez’s uncle.

According to Hialeah Police, the victims were riding in the front of the car when the 15-year-old driver struck their car with his father’s vehicle, Tuesday night.

Another family member, 65-year-old Liliana Hernandez Molina, remains in critical condition at Ryder Trauma Center.

“It hurts. She should be here right now,” said Garcia. “I should be dead. Not her! I’m going on 60. Why her?”

The family placed flowers at a makeshift memorial for the two women on Friday.

Investigators said the crash occurred near Southeast Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue, at around 8 p.m.

The teen driver, 15-year-old Maykoll Santiesteban, was speeding high rates of speed with no stop sign with two other minors.

“If he weren’t in that car, and wouldn’t have stolen that car from their parents that day, then I would be coming here right now instead of, you understand?” said Garcia. “I could go inside and say, ‘Hi, mama,’ hug her.”

Santiesteban is facing multiple charges, including two counts of vehicular manslaughter and three counts of driving without a license.

“The black box shows that just two seconds prior to impact, he was traveling at 83 miles an hour in a zone where it was only for 30 miles an hour,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

According to reports, the teen said Garcia Hernandez’s car did not stop.

But police said video obtained by them shows that the victims’ vehicle entered the roadway at a cross street after stopping at a stop sign and did not run it.

“In the video, it does clearly show that they stopped at the stop sign for more than a second,” said Rodriguez.

As the family mourns the loss of their loved ones, Garcia said his niece had just become an accountant and was the light of his world.

“She was a good-hearted person and fought hard, and finally they gave it to her and then, look, it seems like the day after, when she goes ahead and makes a stepping stone in life, goodbye,” he said.

Police said they will charge Santiesteban as an adult. He faces up to 45 years in jail. His next court hearing has been set for May 14.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.