NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after the man accused of killing two people at a food truck was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in West Miami-Dade, the family of the victim is speaking out on the tragic incident.

Relatives of 27-year-old Jeankerly Maria Linares Marin described their loved one as a great person.

“She was a beautiful person. She was a great friend, she was a daughter, a cousin,” said Jelitza Piersante, Linares Marin’s cousin.

Piersante said Linares Marin had just arrived in Miami from Venezuela a few months ago with her children.

Sadly, her life was cut short after an argument escalated into a fatal shooting that killed her and one other person, early Monday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Linares Marin was eating near a food truck on Northwest 27th Avenue and 30th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade when an argument broke out.

Detectives said a man walked up, took out a gun and opened fire.

“My mom received a phone call from my grandmother crying hysterically, basically saying she was murdered, and that’s when everything changed,” said Piersante. “She just happened to be the victim of a very horrific, very violent thing that was unexpected.”

Deputies said the shooter ran away from the scene following the shooting, leading to a county-wide manhunt for him.

Hours later, deputies found him nearly seven miles away from the crime scene at an Extended Stay in West Miami-Dade.

Officials tried to make contact with the subject as he got into his car on Monday night, but he did not want to go down without a fight.

“Detectives in the process of trying to take the subject down were met with an exchange of gunfire. The subject was shot and a firearm was recovered,” said MDSO Detective Angel Rodriguez.

The suspect was pronounced dead following the deputy-involved shooting that ended with a car riddled with bullets.

Linares Marin’s family said they are now picking up the pieces, as they wonder why their loved one was fatally shot while eating at the food truck.

“Why her? Why her? Why did it have to be this way? She was a fighter. She was just trying to work so hard for her children like we all do, and then this happened,” said Piersante.

Detectives said the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

The identities of the second victim or the shooter have not been released.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.