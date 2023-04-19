NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is in need of help, as they prepare to say their final farewell to twin brothers who drowned.

One of them lost his life while trying to save another, now, their family have the painful task of saying goodbye.

Andrew Paul and Alex Paul were just 13 years old, playing in a community park when the tragedy happened, April 7.

“My boys are gone,” said Modeline Sereste, the mother of the teens, through a translator. “I just don’t even know what to say.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, the teens were playing with other children when one of them fell in the water at Arthur Woodard Park, located along the 1200 block of Northwest 99th Street, and his twin brother jumped in after him.

Neither would survive.

Several organizations stepped up to help the family, and now they have a GoFundMe to assist in covering the cost of funeral expenses.

“Thank you, thank you,” said Sereste, with Sandy Dorsainvil of Prosperity Social and Community Development Group translating. “She says she knows everything that the school board has done, the mayor’s office has done, Prosperity Social has done to help, she knows that God will give it back to them tenfold.”

Prosperity Social and Community Development Group is a nonprofit social services organization.

“We’re really blessed to be able to help them,” said Dorsainvil, “and we hope we can just help them to move forward in some light.”

The boys’ mother and stepfather still need help to pay for the funeral, so friends of the family have set up the GoFundMe.

“We just ask this community anything, any amount is not too small to support the GoFundMe, if they can,” added Dorsainvil. “A tragedy like this happens to one family in our community, it should affect everyone.”

