Family of trucker killed by steel beams at Pompano Beach warehouse to sue company

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a delivery truck driver who was crushed to death by a stack of steel beams at a warehouse in Pompano Beach will file a wrongful death lawsuit against his employer.

The family of 71-year old Sylvester Roulhac announced Friday that they will sue Kloeckner Metals, a manufacturing and supply company.

Back on Sept. 16, Roulhac was delivering massive steel beams to the company’s warehouse along Northwest 12th Avenue and 16th Street.

As he made his way inside of the warehouse, officials said, a large pile of beams next to the truck became unstable and fell on top of him. No one else was injured.

Roulhac was working as a delivery driver for the company at the time of the incident.

“They want to know how their husband, father, grandfather, friend, how he tragically died,” said the family’s attorney. “Was this preventable? Who dropped the ball, ad why was this carelessness allowed to exist on a multinational company’s property?”

Family members said Roulhac was an esteemed member of the community who leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.