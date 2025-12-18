MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a South Florida activist who was fatally gunned down in Miami came forward to ask the public to help identify his killer after police released new surveillance footage of the tragic incident.

According to City of Miami Police, someone shot anti-gun violence activist Dwight Wells multiple times in front of his business in Liberty City, Oct. 10.

Paramedics rushed the 40-year-old victim to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The local community activist and leader lost his life to the same violence he dedicated his life’s work to prevent.

During a news conference held Thursday, Wells’ family asked the public to help find answers as to who pulled the trigger.

“It would mean more than a million dollars to me if someone come forth and tell us who was the shooter that shot my son,” Mary Brown, Well’s mother, said.

In surveillance footage recently released by police, the suspected gunman can be seen sprinting across the screen.

The nightmare unfolded in front of Wells’ restaurant. Police said the masked man approached the victim during a game of dominoes and opened fire.

“Where’s my baby?” Brown said.

Wells’ sister, Trowana Barron, remembered her brother, who was known as Screamer, as a local leader.

“Screamer was a pillar to the community. Everybody loved Screamer,” Barron said. “So the thing is, who would want to kill Screamer?”

The grieving sibling called his death not only a loss to their family, but to the young men Wells mentored through his “Bikes Up, Guns Down” initiative. Wells founded the initiative with the goal of helping young ones pedal toward peace in an effort to end gun violence.

“Keeping a gun out of their hands is their main objective, and that’s what we’re all about,” Dwight Wells said before he passed.

“Another young man said he was with Screamer since he was 13. He’s now 22, so it’s a big loss,” Barron said.

As Wells’ family continues mourning his loss, detectives on the case beg the community for help in finding the person who pulled that trigger.

“He was a member of the community, a positive member of the community, and if you did see something, please say something,” Miami Police Detective Roberto Gonzalez said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

