MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a man who, police said, was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Miami made a passionate plea to the community for information.

According to City of Miami Police, 33-year-old Juan Ruiz was riding his motorcycle when a pickup truck hit him near Northwest 12th Avenue and 43rd Street, Jan. 30.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Speaking at a news conference held Monday, his family begged the public to help find the driver responsible.

“I know there’s someone out there in the community that has seen something or has heard something,” said Joselyn Suraj-Persad. “Please, we beg you for your help, just to put an end to this, for us, for my mother. I can’t stand watching her cry every night.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

