Family of mother, son fatally shot in NE Miami-Dade demands justice

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving family is reeling and asking for justice days after a mother and son were shot and killed in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Valerie, who asked not to show her face on camera or share her last name, was the lone survivor in the shooting that took place in the area of Northeast 13th Avenue and 118th Street, early Wednesday morning.

“My mom was shot, and my brother was shot, and he was trying to get back to the car, but he passed away on the ground,” she said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Valerie’s mother, 46-year-old Diana Ceballos and her brother, 21-year-old Alex Garrido were shot and killed after he stopped between two duplexes.

Garrido’s girlfriend, who was also in the car, was not hurt.

“When I spoke with her, she was kind of hysterical, like, she couldn’t calm down,” said Valerie. “She’s really broken right now.”

Loved ones said Ceballos was a devoted mother and a manicurist who helped longtime clients.

Valerie, 21, shared an anecdote about her mother’s generosity toward one of these clients.

“My mom quickly dropped everything that she was doing to go help her out, to bathe her, to clothe her, to feed her, to put her to bed, and she even slept over,” she said. “That’s exactly the type of person my mom was.”

Valerie said her brother missed not having his father in the picture, but looked out for his siblings.

“Although he needed a father, he was kind of like trying to be our guardian,” she said,

Now this tragedy has left the family desperate for answers and an arrest.

“I want them to catch who did it, so that they can at least get him to spill the truth and explain what happened,” said Valerie.

For the time being, Valerie said she is holding onto memories, as the family prepares to lay their loved ones to rest.

“I look at their photos and their videos.” she said as she held back tears.

Ceballos and Garrido’s family has created a GoFundMe account to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

