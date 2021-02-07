Family of mother fatally shot while shielding baby in Liberty City pleads for answers

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The grieving family of a woman who, police said, was shot and killed in Liberty City while shielding her infant daughter is making a plea to the community for information that could help police catch those responsible.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Friday evening’s shooting took the lives of 21-year-old Zariya Williams and her friend Dawanna Graham.

Williams’ loved ones spoke to reporters on Sunday. They said she died while protecting her child.

“This is a tragedy. This has really hit home,” said Cynthia, Williams’ aunt.

“Come on. Somebody’s seen something, somebody knows something,” said Williams’ sister.

Investigators said a car pulled up near the Lincoln Field Apartments, off of Northwest 20th Avenue and 64th Street, and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, fatally striking the victims.

Williams’ sister says the 21-year-old was picking up her father with her family when gunfire erupted.

“Two of those rounds hit the car, you guys, hit my sister in the head while she was shielding her baby,” said the victim’s sister.

Police found Graham dead near the apartment complex off. The shooters had fled the scene.

Williams’ family rushed her to the hospital, where she later died.

Loved ones said she leaves behind her baby girl.

“A 6-month-old baby will never know her mom, only what we teach her about her mom,” said Cynthia.

“We want justice, justification for Zariya,” said Valerie Golden Allen, who spoke at the news conference. “She did not deserve this. Those others did not deserve this.”

Now Williams’ family is looking for the community’s help, asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Remember: us today, you tomorrow,” said her sister. “That could have been you and your family in the car driving.”

The family is planning a candlelight memorial in honor of Williams in the coming days.

If you have any information on this shooting, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward

