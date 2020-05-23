Family of mother accused in killing of boy with autism speaks out

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a Southwest Miami-Dade woman accused in the killing of her 9-year-old son with autism said they are in shock and disbelief, but they want her to have the opportunity to have her day in court.

7News cameras captured Aldo Ripley as he broke down in tears and was consoled by a relative at a courtroom, Saturday morning, hours after his wife, Patricia Ripley, was arrested and charged in the murder of their 9-year-old son Alejandro.

“The only thing I’ll say is that we love our life, we love Alejandro, and we don’t agree with whatever they say about my wife,” said Aldo.

Patricia is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted premeditated murder.

“It’s a tremendous tragedy what has occurred,” said the family’s attorney, Nelson A. Rodriguez-Varela.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Patricia reported Alejandro was kidnapped at knifepoint by two men, at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The next day, the boy was found dead in a canal in the area of Southwest 138th Court and 62nd Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

But after further investigation, homicide detectives said, they found evidence that Patricia was responsible for her son’s death.

“It’s a very difficult situation for the family. Everybody is very affected,” said Rodriguez-Varela.

Alejandro’s brother posted a message on Instagram that reads in part, “For those who know my family, brother, mother, father, you guys know. Thank you and God bless.”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez-Varela is asking the public not to jump to conclusions.

“It’s very hard to imagine how we can even put ourselves close to their situation in order for us to judge them,” he said.

Patricia’s family said they are very tight-knit and are standing behind her.

